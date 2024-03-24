Watch CBS News

MoChiMu Eclipse Shades, 9am

The Eclipse is coming...! Are you ready? During the Eclipse on April 8, 2024, join MoChiMu at viewing locations throughout our community to pick up your free Eclipse Glasses, sponsored by Sutter Health!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.