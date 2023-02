McKee Student Art Exhibition The Haggin Museum continues the longest-running student art competition in the United States--now in its 92nd year! This event features the work of student artists from kindergarten through grade 12. The exhibition was first envisioned by founding patron Robert T. McKee, whose goal was to encourage students by providing a public venue for their artwork. All schools in San Joaquin County—public, private, charter, parochial and home-schools—receive invitations to submit their work