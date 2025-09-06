Lori is Uncorked & Uncapped at Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove, 8am Get a taste of the best breweries and wineries in Sacramento County! The 5th anniversary of Uncorked & Uncapped will be September 19 from 6pm - 9pm (VIP entry at 5pm) at a NEW location: Valley Hi Country Club. This is Elk Grove's premier wine and beer tasting event, showcasing our local breweries and wineries. Sangria tastings will also be available from the Sangria Showdown. New highlights at this year's event include complimentary culinary bites to pair with your libations, Under the Bus 90s cover band, live DJ, longest drive competition, Elk Grove marketplace shopping, a cigar activation for VIPs by Sky River, cocktails available for purchase, and more.