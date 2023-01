Lodi Wine and Chocolate! Just ahead of Valentine's Day, you'll find the perfect pair in Lodi: wine and chocolate! The annual Lodi Wine & Chocolate event takes place this weekend, offering the chance to enjoy handcrafted Lodi wines and delicious chocolate treats as you embark on a self-guided tour between more than 50 participating wineries! Molly Riehl is at Intercoastal Vineyards finding out more!