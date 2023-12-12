Watch CBS News

Les Schwab Toy Drive Delivery

The toys have arrived! Del Rio and Caraway and Les Schwab Tires have arrived at the Volunteers of America to deliver the toys for the kids in our community. See how much this community has contributed to local kiddos.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.