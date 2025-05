Learn Self Defense and Gain Confidence at Chad Shepherd Academy in Rocklin! Instructor Chad Sheperd is a former pro MMA fighter, military veteran and has over 22 years of experience in fighting. Chad Shepherd Academy of MMA, which opened just a month ago, is home to just over 40 students ranging from 7 years old to 80 and teaches self-defense to anyone who is interested in learning more on how to protect themselves.