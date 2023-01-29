Watch CBS News

Lao, Der! Chef Battle

It's a battle of the Chefs in Stockton California! Chefs showing their culinary skill, eleven courses, battling each other at one local location in Stockton! This is Lao. Lao flavors, Lao cooking techniques, Authentically Lao.
