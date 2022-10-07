Watch CBS News

Ladies Cruise Night - Stockton

The Sangre Car Club is getting behind the wheel and cruising, as well as raising funds to help those who are going through the ravages of breast cancer. Big Al is in Stockton getting a preview of tonight's 3rd Annual Ladies Cruise Night!
