Watch CBS News

Kids are back in school—perfect time for parents to get back to the gym!

We're getting in shape with our friends from Fitness Rangers for that early morning wake-up call. Fitness Rangers empowers recruits of all levels in a welcoming group setting to achieve their best results. Located in East Sacramento, we offer state-of-the-art gym and training facilities, multiple boot camp classes each day, on-site personal training, barre, indoor cycling, cross training, and childcare. Experience a dynamic fitness environment designed for measurable results.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.