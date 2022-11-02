TV Schedule
CBS News Sacramento: Free 24/7 News
First Alert Weather
CBS Sacramento App
CBSNews.com
CBS+
Paramount+
Pluto TV
Video
Info
Segments
Bios
More
News
Contests
Station Info
Contact Us
Daily Photos
Editor's Picks
5AM Club
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Kicking off Mow-vember with Sac Metro Fire!
It's moustache season for our firefighters! Mow-vember starts today to help raise awareness about men's health issues, and Dina Kupfer is in Rancho Cordova checking out the Metro Fire engine that's been transformed!
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On