Kevin Checks Out the Bully Brush This morning, Kevin is checking out a new product designed to put an end to flyaway fur — the Bully Brush. This innovative pet hair brush features built-in sticky lint sheets that grab fur, stickers, and debris in its path. Just brush, peel, and repeat. Made with premium-quality stainless steel bristles with rounded tips for comfort, the Bully Brush also includes an ergonomic handle and eco-friendly, biodegradable sticky lint sheets. The Bully Brush, is the perfect gift for pet owners this holiday season!