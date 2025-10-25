Kevin Celebrates Dia de los Muertos This year, the Latino Leadership Council’s youth program invites the community to experience two special celebrations honoring Día de los Muertos. Join the 2nd annual Día de los Muertos events on November 1st at Denio’s Farmers Market and November 2nd at Vernon Street Town Square in Roseville. Each day offers a meaningful opportunity to remember and celebrate loved ones through rich cultural traditions, art, and community connection. This morning Kevin is with members of the Latino Leadership Council learning more on how you can join in on the festivities.