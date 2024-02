Junk Your Ex! Junk King Roseville is branding one of its trucks to become a “Dump Truck” for Valentine’s Day and inviting heartbroken people to dump their ex-lover’s forgotten belongings — from picture frames and hoodies to corny gifts and more — into the truck for free! For each item dumped, Junk King will donate $1 to the American Heart Association! Ashley Williams is in Roseville, with some things to toss!