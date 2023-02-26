Watch CBS News

Julian's Pastry Nouveau

One pastry café is so popular in Folsom that the owner decided to open up his second location in Roseville this week! Julian's Pastry Nouveau specializes in homemade pastries, Crepes, Desserts and more!
