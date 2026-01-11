Joystick Gaming Lounge has everything from board games to PC gaming! Joystick Gaming Lounge has everything from board games to PC games! Families in the community of Dixon and surrounding areas are provided a safe place with comfy seating, clean facilities, and over-the-top customer service for their patrons. At Joystick you can find "all things gaming" for children and adults of every age. From their PC Gaming bay, to retro Atari and Nintendo Consoles, 29 of the most popular arcade games plus well over 200 board games in stock, every guest will find something to ignite their game play. For those who just want to chill while others play, they can lounge in our comfort zone with a wide array of snacks, candy, coffee and meal deliveries. Best of all - Joystick's pricing has been highly praised for it's affordability on any budget - and that includes monthly "all you can play" passes and their Legendary Birthday Party Packages where guests enjoy a full hour in their private party room, full decor, a t-shirt for the birthday VIP and prizes, pizza, and cupcakes for every guest provided from other local small businesses we are proud to partner with!