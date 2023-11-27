Watch CBS News

Jack Gallagher at the Sofia!

Sacramento comedy legend Jack Gallagher has sold out two performances at The Sofia on December 9, but they've added a third show! Jack joins Tina, John and Jordan on set to talk about his career, and the upcoming shows!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.