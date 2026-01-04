It's the Bionic Woman, Lindsay Wagner! The television show, The Bionic Woman, turns 50 years old and to celebrate, we talk with the star herself, Lindsay Wagner! Lindsay Wagner was introduced to audiences in 1975 when making two guest appearances on “The Six Million Dollar Man” as Steve Austin’s girlfriend Jaime Sommers. The character was killed off at the end of the second episode but the public reaction to Lindsay and her character was so strong that the studio quickly realised their mistake and she was offered her own spin-off show “The Bionic Woman”. Lindsay broke the glass ceiling for women on television with her iconic portrayal of Jaime Sommers, and as she collaborated with the writers “The Bionic Woman” made a huge impact on global audiences and she became an inspiration around the world. The show can still be seen today on several streaming platforms such as Roku and Amazon Prime Video and Lindsay remains a role model for fans 50 years later. The 50th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate this iconic series and reminisce with Lindsay and fans on what made it such a special show.