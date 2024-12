Immerse Yourself In A Unforgettable Musical Experience! The Davis High School Madrigal Choir, with a rich history of generations of singers, is preparing for its annual Madrigal Dinner this weekend, offering an immersive 17th-century experience, delicious food, and beautiful music. The group is also available for private holiday parties. For a free performance, catch them at the City of Davis Tree Lighting Ceremony in Downtown Davis on Thursday, Dec 5th.