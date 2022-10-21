Watch CBS News

Howl-O-Ween at Great Wolf Lodge!

The Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca has transformed into a perfect fall spot! And, the pool is being transformed into a pumpkin patch! General Manager Keith Furnas joins Julissa and Court to give us a tour!
