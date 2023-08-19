Watch CBS News

Hot August Days Cars & Coffee

Joins us for Hot August Day with coffee, cars, and a few local venders on Saturday, August 19th from 8am to 12pm. Show off your fancy cars, hang out with like-minded car enthusiasts, and relax on a beautiful Saturday morning.
