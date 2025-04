Hops & Horsepower, 7am Over the years, Hops & Horsepower evolved into a giant car show meet-up, for beer enthusiasts and car lovers alike. The event is happening at an exciting time for the brewery – they just announced their plans to expand to a second taproom in Placer County, and have added a new business partner to lead that effort in Steve Hayer, founder of the I Can Fight Cancer Brewfest and co-founder of the Sacramento Beer Enthusiasts Facebook Group