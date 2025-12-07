"Home for the Holidays" Concert in Stockton! 10am Stockton Civic Theatre (SCT) is proud to announce its first-ever holiday concert event, Home for the Holidays, taking place Friday, December 19 at 6:30 PM, and Saturday, December 20 at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM. Inspired by the nostalgic charm of classic holiday television specials from the 1970s and 80s, this brand-new production aims to bring joy, music, and community together during the holiday season. The concert will feature the Stockton Port City Jazz Orchestra, the Youth Chorus of the Stockton Chorale, and 20 Stockton Civic Theatre performers, including beloved SCT veterans Dominee Mueller-Kimball and Rick Brewer, alongside rising talents Cheyenne Wells and Chrissy Contino. The show will be hosted by the incomparable Sara St. Pierre.