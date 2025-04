Healthy Kids Day at the YMCA, 9am For over 30 years, Healthy Kids Day® has brought communities together to kick off a summer of fun, movement, and well-being—and this year will be the best one yet! This YMCA celebration is all about helping kids and families stay active, healthy, and having a blast together. Join us for an unforgettable day filled with games, fitness challenges, bounce houses, arts and crafts, sports and more!