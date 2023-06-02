Watch CBS News

Hangtown Motocross Classic

The 54th Annual Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic is the second round of the 11-race Pro Motocross Outdoor Championship Series, and it's this weekend at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova! Ashley Williams is getting a preview!
