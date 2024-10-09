Watch CBS News

Hanging Out with Bobby Berk!

Bobby Berk of Queer Eye and more is in Placer County today at a community event for Mountaingate, a new luxury gated community near Loomis and Rocklin in Bickford Ranch. Molly got a chance to hang out with him!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.