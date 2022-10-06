Watch CBS News

Halloween Costume ideas at Goodwill!

Need a little help coming up with your costume for Halloween? Goodwill can help you with that! Our Halloween fanatic, Jordan Segundo, is with Phoebe Verkouw ("The Dress Fiend") at Goodwill checking out all your costume options!
