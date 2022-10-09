Orangevale Grange is hosting Great Pumpkin Palooza – celebration of Giant Pumpkins grown in the community garden.

Great Pumpkin Palooza Orangevale Grange is hosting Great Pumpkin Palooza – celebration of Giant Pumpkins grown in the community garden.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On