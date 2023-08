"Golden Wings" reading - Petri Hawkins Byrd joins us! "Golden Wings" is a family drama that explores the complexities of love, loyalty, and the sanctity of marriage. When the line is crossed in the Pinkens family, it is revealed that the truth can bring you out of the darkness and into a whole new light. There is a reading of the play this weekend, and Petri Hawkins Byrd is one of the actors doing the reading. He joins Cody and John to tell us more!