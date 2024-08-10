Watch CBS News

"God's Trying to Tell You Something"

Big Al stops by Calvary Christian Center to get a preview of "God's Trying to Tell You Something", a production that is saturated with the awesome sounds of Gospel Music as it takes the audience on a journey from slavery to freedom.
