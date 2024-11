Give Your Pup Their Very Own "Bark-Cuterie" Board! The tasty, healthy recipes are made for the dogs, while the decorations on top are for their owners. All of this is shared with Vinny, the Quality Control Officer, who gives final approval on every treat. These handmade dog treats are crafted using all-natural ingredients, including plant-based food coloring. Dehydrated for shelf stability, they have a minimum shelf life of 60 days.