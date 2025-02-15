Watch CBS News

Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop Annual Event, 9am

Girl Scouts Heart of Central California (GSHCC) Mega Drop annual event is taking place in Sacramento. Every year, this eagerly awaited event marks the delivery of a vast quantity of Girl Scout Cookies to troops and excited customers.
