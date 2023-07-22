Free Smog Repair Event

Watch CBS News

If you are a San Joaquin Valley resident and you think your vehicle is in need of smog related repairs, bring it to the next scheduled Tune In & Tune Up in your area for a free emissions test. If your vehicle fails our emissions test, you get a $500 voucher for emission-related repairs at a local STAR-certified smog shop. The $500 can only be used for diagnostics, smog testing, smog repair work, and certification. Valley Clean Air Now (Valley CAN), is a 501(c)(3) public charity committed to quantifiably reducing air emissions in California’s San Joaquin Valley, the region with the worst air quality in the United States.
