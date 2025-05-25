Fog Willow Farm in Wilton presents their Spring Chicken Festival! A new festival in our area is back for its second year. Fog Willow Farms in Wilton is celebrating the season’s sunshine with their 2nd Annual Spring Chicken Festival. Experience farm-themed activities including a petting zoo with baby farm animals, a barnyard obstacle course for children, hayrides, pig races, and much more. Crunchy kettle corn, Wilton Grill BBQ dishes, and fresh squeezed lemonade will also be available for purchase to enjoy in the venue’s shaded picnic area. The Spring Chicken Festival is an ideal outing for families looking to enjoy the outdoors and agricultural land.