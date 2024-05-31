Watch CBS News

Fill the Boot in Roseville!

The Roseville Firefighters Local 1592 is hosting their annual Fill the Boot, benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association as well as the Roseville Firefighters Charity Fund! Sakura Gray is joining in on the fundraising!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.