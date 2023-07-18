Watch CBS News

Figureology pickleball paddles

Allen Perumal is the creative force behind Figureology pickleball paddles, he's making a cost-efficient, durable paddle that gives better performance! Dina Kupfer is at the Curtis Park pickleball courts giving them a try!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.