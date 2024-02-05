Watch CBS News

Fig Tree Coffee

The Fig Tree Coffee, Art, & Music Lounge isn’t just about delicious coffee (though that is VERY important)! They're building a coffee community at their new location on Vernon Street in Roseville! Dina Kupfer is checking it out!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.