"Fans Come to Play" SacAnime Summer 2025, 8am SacAnime Summer 2025 will be held at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center / Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, CA, from August 29-31. There is also a SacAnime Winter event, which will be at the same location. SacAnime is a pop-culture entertainment convention, with live programming, celebrity guests, contests, vending, art shows, concerts, and more. SacAnime is the show where “Fans Come to Play”. Our philosophy has always been to provide fun, safe, family-friendly environment, with top shelf entertainment.