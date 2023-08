Fair Play Zin Fest - Labor Day weekend The Fair Play Zin Fest is coming up on September 2nd and 3rd, featuring five premium Fair Play wineries! Each will be offering a unique food and wine pairing centered around Zinfandels grown in the area. There will also be live music, games, and more! Tim Mittelstaedt joins Julissa in the Zothex Good Day Kitchen to tell us all about the event!