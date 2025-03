Exclusive Sneak Peek at Sacramento’s Hottest Immersive Fashion Event! The Return of the Dolls, an avant-garde collision of high fashion, immersive art, and live performance, where every guest becomes part of the show. Hosted at the Historic Start Lounge inside Hyatt House Sacramento, this exclusive event transforms the traditional fashion show into a 360-degree living installation, merging fashion, art, and performance into a single unrepeatable moment.