EOT Summer Finale Showcase About 160 girls' basketball clubs teams and 2,000 athletes - from as far away as Alaska and Hawaii, including several from the Sacramento region - are competing in the EOT Summer Finale Showcase. The five-day tournament allows club teams and their athletes to play in front of NCAA coaches and recruiters, and is one of the few that the NCAA has approved. The tournament generates more than $1 million for the Placer Valley economy, from booked hotel rooms to meals at local restaurants.