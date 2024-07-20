Watch CBS News

EOT Summer Finale Showcase, 10am

Some of the best girls' basketball players and many of the successful club teams on the West Coast will compete in the End of the Trail (EOT) Summer Finale Showcase tournament at the Roebbelen Center in Roseville!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.