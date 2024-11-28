Enjoy a Stress-Free Thanksgiving Dinner at Mäksē Restaurant! Mäksē Restaurant is hosting a Thanksgiving feast so you don't have to! This beloved Vacaville staple is offering a full Thanksgiving Day dinner experience with all the classic dishes, and there are still seats available for those looking to enjoy a hassle-free holiday meal. Plus, the fun continues the day after with a Pajama Brunch from 10am to 2pm, where guests can relax in comfort and enjoy delicious brunch options. It's the perfect way to keep the holiday spirit going!