Encounters UFO Xperience in Davis! An out-of-this-world experience is taking over Davis -- and you're invited! Encounters UFO Xperience is an immersive exhibit that features a spaceship, movie props, E.T. and the Predator, Terminator, Ancient Aliens, sightings stories and the Abductee Outreach Room where you can tell your alien encounter story! Molly's invading the temporary alien museum to learn more!