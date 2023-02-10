Watch CBS News

Elisa Donovan joins us!

You know Elisa Donovan for her roles in "Clueless," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and "Beverly Hills 90210." She's revisiting her "Clueless" role in a Super Bowl commercial this weekend, and she joins Cody to talk about her career, and also her book!
