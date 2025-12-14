Dress up for the Santa Hustle Race in Roseville! Bring your family for a day of running and fun at the Santa Hustle Race in Roseville. Santa Hustle Roseville is a festive holiday tradition that brings the community together for a fun and spirited day of running, celebration, and giving back. With participants dressed in Santa gear, lively holiday music, and a cheerful atmosphere for all ages, the event transforms Roseville into a winter-themed playground. More than just a race, it’s a chance for families, friends, and neighbors to come together, spread holiday joy, and support a meaningful local cause.