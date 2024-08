Don't miss your chance to see the award-winning musical "Jersey Boys" "Jersey Boys" rounds out the 2024 season at Music Circus. Jersey Boys is the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito, and Nick Massi. This is the true story of four blue-collar kids who wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds, and sold 175 million records worldwide—all before they were 30!