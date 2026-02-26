DJ Kenzo stops by the studio with a special performance! DJ Kenzo was raised in Stockton, California, by his parents, who immigrated from Sierra Leone, West Africa. Drawing inspiration from his rich cultural roots, Kenzo began carving out his path in music in 2016. Since then, he has built a powerful presence—touring with LaRussell, also performing at the Super Bowl with the first-ever Super Bowl House Band, and serving as one of the official DJs for the Sacramento Kings, and opening for major artists like Snoop Dogg, Common, Leon Thomas, and Anderson Paak.