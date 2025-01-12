Dine Downtown is Underway — Spotlight on BPM: Burgers, Pizza & More! More than 30 restaurants are participating in Downtown Sacramento Partnership's 20th Annual Dine Downtown that is underway now. All are offering three-course dinners for $45. Downtown Sacramento Partnership has chosen Alchemist CDC as the official charity partner of Dine Downtown. One dollar from every Dine Downtown meal sold will be donated to Alchemist CDC, which helps under-resourced communities access nutritious foods by providing CalFresh access at farmers’ markets, cultivating community gardens, training under-resourced food entrepreneurs to start successful businesses, and more. Launched in 2005, Dine Downtown provides support to local restaurants during a critically important (and usually slower) period for the industry. Over the course of the last 20 years, Dine Downtown has generated more than $6 million in restaurant sales for central city restaurants.