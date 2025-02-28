Dina Checks Out the Opening of Lagoon Valley Visitors Center! The Lagoon Valley Visitors Center allows guests to meet with an expert host for a tour of this interactive, educational space designed to bring the vision for Lagoon Valley to life. Visitors will step into Northern California's first Conservation Community and witness the future of sustainable living complete with miles of open space and trails, lifestyle amenities, organic farm, tennis and pickleball courts, pools, Event Center, and Town Center.