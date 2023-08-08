Watch CBS News

Del Oro Caregivers Fundraiser

The chefs from Carlton Senior Living joins us to show us what tasty dishes they make and to give us a sneak peek of their caregivers fundraiser. See how you can give to a great cause while enjoying one of their delicious dishes.
